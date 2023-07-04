Margot Robbie's Barbie stunt double says she wasn't told what the movie was about

Margot Robbie's body double in Barbie says she had no idea what the hotly anticipated film was about.

Barbie marks Emma Eastwood's first gig as a body double after she applied to be an extra but got turned down. She was then hired to be Robbie's hand double but later took on more prominent scenes in the film.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Eastwoodcandidly shared that she didn't quite know the concept of Barbie.

"They did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden," Eastwood said, adding that she wasn't given "any details" about what they would be doing.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"There were a couple times they said the whole cast would be there and it would be an important day, but they never actually gave me any details of what we would be doing until I was on set," she continued.

In one scene, Eastwood said she was required to lie on the ground for an hour.

"When I got up, I literally felt drunk," she told the publication. "I have no idea what that scene was about."

Another scene saw her walk up a flight of stairs as though her feet hurt.

Eastwood finally lifted the lid on her recent endeavour in a Twitter post, where she told followers she can now publicly reveal she worked as Robbie's doube.

"Had the best experience of my life and will absolutely never shut up about it," she wrote.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Micheal Cera and Issa Rae, is set to hit cinemas on 21 July.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.