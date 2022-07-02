The Avengers video game has been given an update which includes some seemingly kinky dialogue.

Marvel's Avengers which was released in 2020 and developed by Crystal Dynamics recently received a brand new update on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This update coincides with the upcoming release of the new MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder and features a new playable character: Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor.

In the movie, Natalie Portman will return to the MCU as the new wielder of Mjolnir but in the game, she is a Thor from a different universe.

Much like the MCU, the game is having a few laughs but perhaps a little bluer than what you're likely to see at the local multiplex as evidenced by one easter egg.

Gamers have been sharing clips from the game where Foster has a conversation with Captain America who tells her that he thinks that some of "the Shield agents are scared of you."

A bemused Foster can't understand why that would be the case. Captain America then explains that "they keep saying something about you stepping on them."

In response, Foster laughs and says "that's not what that means Rogers."

We're not going to go into details about what Foster is talking about here but fortunately for us, Urban Dictionary is here to help.

You can learn more about the update to the game in the video below.

Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE Deep Dive - The Mighty Thor www.youtube.com

