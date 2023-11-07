Matthew Perry was ready to fight for his most iconic character’s reputation, a fellow ‘Friends’ actor has revealed.

Lisa Cash, 54, who was an extra in the series, opened up about how her role in the show was changed and trimmed down thanks to Perry’s intervention – but she thinks it was the right decision.

Speaking to TMZ, Cash explained that Chandler Bing (played by Perry) was supposed to cheat on his wife Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) during a Season 5 episode titled ‘The One in Vegas: Part 1’.

Cash was hired to play a hotel worker who brings room service to Chandler’s room after he has a major fight with Monica, and the two were supposed to have a secret tryst.

“Basically, the scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing In Vegas about Monica having lunch with Richard (Monica’s ex) and initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker,” the 54-year-old recounted.

“And we end up talking and laughing and connecting and… Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

However, Perry knew his audience too well, and insisted that ‘Friends’ fanatics would be up in arms if the storyline were to go ahead.

“We had rehearsed it and everything and then the day before we were shooting it in front of a live audience, I was told that Chandler went to the writers and said the fans will never forgive him for cheating on Monica.”

She then conceded: “He was probably right. That would have changed possibly the course of the show and of his character.”

Cash admitted that the axed role could have been a “game-changer” for her career, but said she was grateful for not being completely cut from the episode.

Instead, she was given the part of a flight attendant who interacts with Ross and Rachel (David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston).

Indeed, the 54-year-old was full of praise for ‘Friends’s staff and crew, particularly the late great Perry.

“It was just so neat to work with him because I was coming in and I was new to the industry and it could have been really intimidating for me,” she explained.

“But I just felt so comfortable and he was really likeable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease.”

Lisa Cash played a flight attendant who checks on Ross and Rachel Warner Bros.

Cash’s revelation came as Perry’s fans and family continue to grieve the comic icon following his shock death, aged 54, on 28 October.

The 17 Again star was reportedly laid to rest on Friday (3 November), at a LA cemetery in a service attended by his loved-ones, including his five most famous co-stars: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Mourners gathered at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood, less than a mile from the Warner Brothers studio where ‘Friends’ was filmed.

The cause and manner of Perry's death are to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, upon completion of an autopsy with toxicology tests.

His tragic passing came just one year after the publication of his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol. At the time, Perry said he had been sober for about 18 months.

Also on Friday, a foundation in Perry's name was launched to support people struggling with addiction.

The Matthew Perry Foundation "will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," according its website.

The site leads with a quote from Perry, saying: "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned - I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned."

