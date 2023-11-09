One detail the new Mean Girls trailer is making millennials feel very old

A new Mean Girls musical film is on the way and the trailer is making millennials feel extremely old.

The original Mean Girls film that came out in 2004 has secured its place as a cultural classic in the millennial zeitgeist. In 2017, it was made into a Broadway musical and now, a new film version of the musical has got people talking.

A trailer for the new film was released yesterday (8 November) and instantly caused a stir thanks to the words, “This isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls” which appear at the beginning.

Millennials took to X/Twitter to defend the fact that they are not that old and a large proportion don’t have children old enough to watch the film.

For context, millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, making them 27 at the youngest and 42 at the oldest.

One person shared a screenshot from the trailer, writing: “Wait a second”.





Someone else commented: “Boomer and Gen X marketing execs have a very hard time wrapping their heads around the fact that very few 35-year-olds have 12-year-olds these days lol”

Another added: “Also imagine the 35-year-olds who were looking forward to watching the remake and just got insulted in the trailer.”

“Cause what do you mean I should have a 12-year-old?” another asked.

Another wrote: “If I'd had a kid when I was the age my parents were when I was born that kid would be in middle school, instead I'm scraping by to afford having a cat.”

The 2024 film is set for release on 12 January. Like the original, it was written by Tina Fey who is also reprising her role as teacher Ms Norbury. Actor Tim Meadows also appears as Principal Duvall.

Additionally, actor John Hamm has been cast as the gym teacher Coach Carr, while Reneé Rapp will play the number one “it” girl, Regina George.

