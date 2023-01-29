SNL camera operator gets over 'excited' during Michael B Jordan striptease

Michael B Jordan hosted his first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live on January 28th and it was an episode to remember for more reasons than one.

The Black Panther and Creed star, who recently took a co-owner role at Premier League club Bournemouth, hit Studio 8H on Saturday following on from Aubrey Plaza's barnstorming hosting gig last week.

The 35-year-old actor spoke openly about his break-up with Lori Harvey during his monologue and directing his first movie; Creed 3. However, it was one of the comedy skits that he took part in that got people talking.

During the 'Party in Palm Springs' sketch, Jordan plays a male stripper who attends a bachelorette party which is gatecrashed by his heavily pregnant wife resulting in farcical consequences.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, viewers at home noticed that during the start of the segment, when Jordan had just started to strip one of the cameras accidentally crept into the shot. It does appear that SNL managed to crop out the mistake on the YouTube version of the sketch.

Party in Palm Springs - SNL www.youtube.com





The moment has since gone viral and given Jordan's status as a sex symbol, viewers joked that the person behind the camera got a little too 'excited' about what was happening in front of them.









Others didn't see the funny side and bemoaned the technical difficulties that plagued the sketch and the episode at large.

One fan wrote: "As a huge SNL nerd…what the actual hell was this episode tonight? Sketches were…not great. Random technical issues, camera issues. Not sure what happened tonight, but damn. Hope next week is better."

Another added: "The technical difficulties in Pop & Lock bachelorette party sketch! Sarah Sherman having to close hotel room door that swung upon. Camera moving into the shot."

A third said: "Even the camera operators are messing up this #SNL episode with the cameras creeping into each other’s shot during this fireman stripper skit:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.