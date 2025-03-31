Mikey Madison's SNL monologue in full as she 'pole dances' during hosting debut

Mikey Madison made her Saturday Night Live debut by making a funny reference to her film Anorathat has already won fans of the live show over.

The 26-year-old actress earned several accolades for her role as a sex worker in the film, for which she earned an Oscar for Best Actress. She dedicated her win to the sex worker community in her acceptance speech.

Some viewers, however, believed that the pole dancing in the film was not performed by Madison herself - and she's now hit back: “I performed all my own stunts for the film, including all the dancing, so it does kind of bother me when people assume it wasn’t actually me on the pole, because it was,” she said during her opening monologue for her first ever stint as an SNL host.

“I can prove it right now,” she said, as she walked towards a pole in the studio.

The cameras then cut to a very muscular person in a brunette wig and the same black sparkly dress Madison was wearing performing handstands on the pole.

In case you missed it, Madison plays a stripper from New York who marries the rich son of a Russian oligarch (played by Mark Eydelshteyn) in the Sean Baker-directed film.

“That one camera added some muscle mass during the pole dancing,” one viewer quipped.

“That transition was jarring,” someone else joked.

“I was getting nervous when that dress started falling down,” another fan wrote.

Madison chatted about learning pole dancing for the film on the The Graham Norton Show in February. “The first time I went to a club, I was watching these women move…I was like, ‘Oh my God! It’s so effortless. I can do that, I can go upside down on the pole’” she shared. “I tried a class and it was the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do. I was like ‘Oh, I’m screwed’”.

This made her put all her effort into learning the skills to portray a pole dancer. “I’m going to have to dedicate hours a day to cultivate this skill, because I wanted her to be a very impressive dancer, and I am not sexy like that. So I needed to practice and I bought a pole online”.

