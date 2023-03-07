Netflix viewers with phobia of heights warned not to watch 'Fall'

A survival thriller film that has just arrived on Netflix has left viewers with their hearts in their mouths.

(If you're scared of heights then let's just say that this will be an uncomfortable watch - *some spoilers ahead*).

The 2022 film Fall sees best friends Becky and Hunter conquering their fears and pushing limits as they decide climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower in order to scatter the ashes of Becky’s late husband Dan, who died in a climbing accident.

But the pair end up in serious trouble when there is no way back down after the corroded ladder of the radio antenna breaks, meaning they are stranded with no phone signal to ask for help. Their fight for survival is only made tougher without any access to food, as well as contending with the dizzying heights and vicious vultures.

The film star just four actors Grace Caroline Currey as Becky and Virginia Gardner as Hunter, and Mason Gooding as Becky’s husband Dan as Becky's father Jeffrey.

Released back in August 2022, Fall has received positive reviews - scoring 79 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes (on both the critical consensus and audience score), as well as 62 per cent on Metacritic and 6.4/10 on IMDb.

Since its arrival to Netflix on March 3, viewers have expressed how watching Fall was an anxious watch for them.

One person said: "I have just watched #fallnetflix and actually cannot see myself climbing the stairs tonight..."

"Definitely do not watch this movie before bed. I am so unsettled right now #fallnetflix," another person wrote.

A third added: "Watching Fall on Netflix, I love horrors, thrillers, gore but this is something else. First film in a while that's made me feel genuinely uneasy and also can't stop watching."

"Never felt as anxious watching a film as I do watching Fall on Netflix. I’m going to have nightmares," a fourth person said.

Someone else commented: "Wouldn’t advise watching ‘Fall’ on Netflix if you’ve got a phobia of heights cos I’ve just lost about a pound in sweat through my hands."

If you're looking for a frightening film to watch, then Fallis now available on Netflix now.

