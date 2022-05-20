A new Netflix movie is dividing people after the movie got poor reviews from critics but high praise from viewers.

The movie, Senior Year, was released on Netflix in mid-May and stars Rebel Wilson as a woman who fell into a coma during her teenage years but awakens twenty years later wanting to return to high school to become prom queen.

Using references from the late 90s and early 2000s the movie invokes a nostalgia that many viewers will resonate with, leading to an 84 percent audience score on Google.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, critics did not find the homage to an early 2000s rom-com as endearing.

Rotten Tomatoes gave Senior Year a 24 percent and Metacritic gave it a 47 which fans of the film seemed to find unfair.

The movie focuses on cultural differences between high schoolers in the early 2000s versus high schoolers in the 2020s. While clothing style and music seem to be part of the change that Wilson's character must adjust to perhaps the most radical is the difference in teenager attitudes.

But critics harshly judged the easy-to-watch movie.

"The majority of the film is a chore to sit through," a critic for ScreenRant wrote.

"Senior Year might get a passing grade for sheer energy but for everything else, it’s a fail," a Guardian review says.

Unlike other shows like the Three Mile Island documentary, reviews for the movie did not start off with a bang.

While critics may have thought Senior Year wasn't deep enough to enjoy, the film's purpose seems to be a nostalgic easy-to-watch comedy that audience members say it fulfills.

Last week, Netflix revealed its top 10 movies and Senior Year took the number one spot with 55.94 million hours spent watching the film.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



