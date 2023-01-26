Paul Mescal just revealed the TV show he couldn't stop watching as a child

Paul Mescal is one of the hottest properties in showbiz right now, thanks to an Oscar nomination and an acclaimed theatre run.

He wasn’t always a Hollywood big shot though. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that he was just a kid watching his favourite show.

The actor has been getting all nostalgic for his younger years during an appearance on popular podcast Off Menu with comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble.

When asked what his favourite TV programmes were growing up, Mescal replied: “I watched a lot of Winnie the Pooh growing up… if Winnie the Pooh came in with Tigger I’d lose my f***ing mind”.

Mentioning the other shows he enjoyed as a child, he said: “Winnie the Pooh, and then [Dexter’s Laboratory] and the Cartoon Network stuff… Ed, Edd n Eddie, that stuff.”

When asked what character he’d play in a live action Winnie the Pooh adaptation, he replied: “Probably Eeyore, sick to the sad stuff.”

Mescal is Oscar nominated for his role in Aftersun

“I feel like he’s the dramatic centre of Winnie the Pooh,” the actor added. “I tend to play a lot of sad characters. That would be the casting. That would be where I’d be.”

It comes as Mescal has been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Charlotte Wells’s debut drama Aftersun, in which the actor plays a young father grappling with his mental health while on holiday with his daughter.

It has also been announced that A Streetcar Named Desire will transfer to the West End for an extended run. Mescal plays the irascible Stanley Kowalski in Rebecca Frecknall’s intense Tennessee Williams revival, which is soon to complete its seven-week run at the Almeida Theatre.



