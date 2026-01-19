Netflix launches Pete Davidson 'podcast' – but everyone's saying the same thing

Netflix recently announced its podcast era, with over 30 titles set to drop on the popular streaming platform in January alone – including an exclusive video podcast from Pete Davidson.

The Pete Davidson Show will land on 30 January, with new episodes releasing every week. They'll be filmed from his garage, where he says "all the best conversations happen".

While many fans are eager to see what the show delivers, some have noted that the video format and platform choice blur the line between a traditional podcast and a talk show.

"If it's not available via a podcast app, it's just a TV show," one person quipped, as another suggested: "Previously known as a 'talk show.'"

A third urged the industry to stop "dancing around" the talk show label, adding: "There's certainly nothing wrong with Pete Davidson hosting a talk show."

After the "podcast or talk show?" debate settled, fans couldn’t resist weighing in on another detail, jokingly likening Davidson’s new look to Freddie Mercury.

Netflix

One joked: "Why is Pete Davidson featuring a photo of Freddie Mercury as the cover image for his podcast????"

Speaking about his new release, Davidson shared: "Netflix was the home of one of my first stand-up specials, so it felt right to bring the podcast there, too. It’s me and my friends talking about anything and everything. It’s going to be a great time."

Details of featured guests will be announced soon.

