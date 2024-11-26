Rod Stewart is playing Glastonbury 2025's legends slot and music fans are divided

Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play Glastonbury’s legends slot next year.

The legendary rock star will return to the Somerset-based music festival 23 years after his last appearance. He previously headlined in 2002 alongside frequent headliners Coldplay and Stereophonics.



The 79-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Barry Gibb by playing the incredible Sunday gig.

News of Stewart being booked for Glasto 2025 was confirmed on Tuesday in a post shared on his official X page. “I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastonbury 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

The 'Tonight's The Night' singer is the first act confirmed for the 2025 festival and comes after tickets went on sale on 14 November.

The annual music festival in Somerset is set to take place from 25 to 29 June next year, with tickets costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee and sold exclusively via See Tickets, with no third-party sellers.

Reactions to the slot have started flooding in and while the music icon’s fans are "buzzing", other responses have been mixed, with some music lovers joking about the fact the acts are announced after the tickets go on sale.









