The first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie has inspired a mixed reaction on social media.

Gosling is starring alongside Margot Robbie as the iconic toy where he'll be playing her love interest Ken.

The first image of the Canadian actor in the role has been shared on social media by Warner Bros and sees Gosling sporting a bleach blonde hairdo, shredded abs, a cut-off Levis denim jacket and underwear with his name on them, a clear riff on the famous Clavin Klein style of pants.

We're not gonna lie, we're no experts in Barbie or Ken dolls but we can't remember the last time we saw a Ken doll dressed like this but Warner Bros have a movie to promote so if you've got Ryan Gosling you might as well use him looking at his best.

However, reactions to the first image of Gosling have been mixed from fans, to say the least. Some immediately noticed that Gosling's look in Barbie is very similar to one that he sported in the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

















Elsewhere, people were just thoroughly baffled by what they were seeing.





















Others felt that he looked like Freddy Prinze Jr.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is set for a July 2023 release date.

