The first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie has inspired a mixed reaction on social media.
Gosling is starring alongside Margot Robbie as the iconic toy where he'll be playing her love interest Ken.
The first image of the Canadian actor in the role has been shared on social media by Warner Bros and sees Gosling sporting a bleach blonde hairdo, shredded abs, a cut-off Levis denim jacket and underwear with his name on them, a clear riff on the famous Clavin Klein style of pants.
We're not gonna lie, we're no experts in Barbie or Ken dolls but we can't remember the last time we saw a Ken doll dressed like this but Warner Bros have a movie to promote so if you've got Ryan Gosling you might as well use him looking at his best.
\u201c#BARBIE\nJuly 21, 2023\nOnly in theaters.\u201d— Warner Bros. Pictures (@Warner Bros. Pictures) 1655308820
However, reactions to the first image of Gosling have been mixed from fans, to say the least. Some immediately noticed that Gosling's look in Barbie is very similar to one that he sported in the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.
\u201cBased on that pic of Gosling I'm choosing to believe Barbie will be a prequel to The Place Beyond the Pines\u201d— Asian Jeff Winger (@Asian Jeff Winger) 1655309909
\u201cWent from The Place Beyond the Pines to the Place Beyond the Palm Trees\u201d— Rendy Jones (@Rendy Jones) 1655310384
\u201cThe Place Beyond the Pines sequel looks interesting.\u201d— \u200e\u200e\u200enakul. (@\u200e\u200e\u200enakul.) 1655311561
\u201ccan't believe they yassified the place beyond the pines\u201d— \ud83d\udc1b Emma Stefansky \ud83d\udc1b (@\ud83d\udc1b Emma Stefansky \ud83d\udc1b) 1655309851
Elsewhere, people were just thoroughly baffled by what they were seeing.
\u201cRyan Gosling's Ken looks like he's a model for Boohoo Men.\u201d— Hanna Ines Flint (@Hanna Ines Flint) 1655312703
Others felt that he looked like Freddy Prinze Jr.
\u201cWhy does Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie look like a cross between Orange Cassidy and Fred from Scooby Doo may I ask\u201d— Leevs x \ud83e\udde3 (@Leevs x \ud83e\udde3) 1655309746
\u201cFreddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run\u201d— Michael (earth 838 variant) (@Michael (earth 838 variant)) 1655311443
Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is set for a July 2023 release date.
