Sabrina Carpenter is heading to the big screen, having been cast as a lead in a musical film based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

The project was initially announced back in 2020, with the pop star also being enlisted as a producer on the film, described as a "contemporary re-imagining" of the classic tale, which is in the public domain.

In the book, the protagonist Alice falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world of fantastical creatures.

It was turned into an animated film by Disney in 1951, and nearly six decades later, a Tim Burton live-action version was made in 2010 with Mia Wasikowska as Alice and Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter. Both actors returned for the 2016 sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Five years on, this new adaptation is now moving ahead with Universal Pictures, and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) is set to direct and write the script. Marc Platt, who is behind the Broadway and screen productions of Wicked, is on board as a producer.

There aren't a lot of details about what we can expect for this next adventure into Wonderland, but reports have described this as a passion project for Carpenter, who approached the studio about a year ago with specific ideas and a lookbook, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

It has already been quite the year for Carpenter, who released her latest album Man's Best Friend in August, which has since received six nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

She is nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album for Man’s Best Friend and song of the year, record of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video for 'Manchild'.

