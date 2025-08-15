Whenever we get a recommendation from Sabrina Carpenter, you best believe we're running with it.

And now, sleuths have gotten a glimpse into the 'Espresso' singer's nighttime routine, all thanks to an Instagram photo featuring her bed side table - and there's a lot to unpack.

The snap was seemingly taken on her recent trip to Italy, and she's posed in a hotel bed, with Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar firmly by her side.

But, if you zoom in a little closer, you can see a number of bedside table essentials - including two viral products. She's just like us.

Instagram

The first one is one you may already be familiar with, which is the Drowsy sleep eye mask.

The £69 mask became an instant sell-out when it first featured on TV in 2020, as it actually delivers on blocking out light - whether it's moonlight, a street lamp, or if you're quite literally somewhere with all of the lights on.

What's more, it's seriously chic, made from 22 momme mulberry silk - and if it's fit for a pop princess on tour, who most definitely needs her beauty sleep - it's good enough for us too.

Drowsy

Sabrina's is in the colour 'Dusty Gold', if you were wondering.

Sure, having a good sleep routine can be a major beauty benefit, but what's the point in using all of the fancy skincare to go alongside it if we can't make it work harder?

Well, like many A-listers, it would turn out the 26-year-old is a fan of the LYMA laser Pro, which retails for £4,995, and is a revolutionary clinical-grade cold laser, engineered to make skin look younger by triggering a genetic switch inside each cell.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, Sienna Miller, and Sofia Richie are just some of the high-profile faces that also love the brand.

Harrods

The idea is that you can achieve clinical results from home with no downtime or side effects, which is perfect for someone like Sabrina who's always on the road.

The beauty tool even won a Best Inventions award in 2023, and according to the brand, you can expect to see a 103 per cent increase in skin elasticity within 30 days of daily use.

Their original laser comes in at a slightly more achievable £1,999 - however, it does take three months to see the results.

"Before using Lyma, I felt my complexion was looking a little dull and I had a few dark spots on my temples and my chin", one reviewer wrote after trying the pricey treatment for themselves.

"These have dramatically been reduced and some completely disappeared. My skin tone looks more uniform and generally much healthier. I also feel there has been a subtle improvement in firmness and sagginess around my jaw and marionette lines so I'm hoping with longer use that my collagen production will be stimulated even more."

So that's how she does it. *Adds to cart*

Why not read...

Sabrina Carpenter's six-word response to savage dig about her personality

Why has Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover sparked feminist debate online?

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.