'What an odd thing to say' TikTok sound explained

Have you ever been in a conversation where you think the other person's comment or response is somewhat strange?

This universal experience has sparked a new TikTok trend which uses the audio "What an odd thing to say".

But where is this sound from?

The clip is from Disney’s live-action Alice in Wonderland movie, which was released in 2010 and in particular, it is a scene between characters Alice (Mia Wasikowska) and Lady Ascot (Geraldine James).

The pair are walking through a garden and the conversation concerns Lady Ascot attempting to convince Alice to marry her son, Lord Hamish.

Lady Ascot then turns the conversation to the fact the wrong roses wrong roses, Alice suggests painting the roses red - a comment Lady Asot finds to be peculiar.





@darxmoon im in alice in wonderland mood rn🌹 #armiedreamers #fantasy #alicekingsleigh #aliceinwonderland #edit





"The gardener planted white roses when I specifically asked for red," says Lady Ascot

"You could always paint them red,” Alice replied.

That's when Lady Ascot remarked: “What an odd thing to say.”

Not only does this interaction highlight Alice's idiosyncrasy, but it is also a callback to the original Alice in Wonderland film from 1951 where roses are painted red by the Queen of Hearts’ guards.

At the time of writing, the sound has been used in nearly 41,000 videos, here are some examples from the trend:

"I've been struggling with my weight. I feel fat. And I need help," @roo_mm0 wrote, then shared the response: "No! You're skinny, I'm literally so fat!" to which she remarked "What an odd thing to say," and this video has nearly 8m views.













TikTok creator @prettyybriii wrote: "I was way too young to be dealing with ts [this s***]" to which the response was: "But it made you mature" which she noted "What an odd thing to say" and this has received over 6.7m views.









TikToker @fabienne_xll posted: "It's hard for me to go school because of my mental health," to which the response was "Just go to school," as she replied: "What an odd thing to say" and this has 2.2m views.





@fabienne_xll Geiler tipp













"Parents are really strict, I can't go," @actuallybelen wrote, to which the reply was "You're an adult, you're allowed to do whatever you want," to which she quoted the scene "What an odd thing to say" and this video has 2.6m views.









@actuallybelen If u dont get it ur the luckiest human in the world





Elsewhere, 'You know what? Hell yeah' TikTok sound explained.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.