Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna collaboration urges fans to ditch phones and dance

US singer Sabrina Carpenter has called on her fans to put down their phones and embrace the dancefloor, following the release of her new collaboration with pop icon Madonna.

The 26-year-old features on Madonna’s latest track, Bring Your Love, which is set to appear on the veteran artist’s forthcoming album, Confessions II. The new record serves as a sequel to Madonna’s acclaimed 2005 release, Confessions On A Dance Floor.

Announcing the single on Instagram, Carpenter wrote: "Bring Your Love is out now. Thank you @Madonna for inviting me to be a part of Confessions II, I hope you all enjoy it and take a break from phone, and go out and dance." Madonna, whose birth name is Madonna Ciccone, also promoted the single, stating: "We’ve got something to say about it."

The collaboration was first unveiled when Madonna, 67, made a surprise appearance during Carpenter’s set at the US music festival Coachella. After Carpenter performed her song Juno, she struck a pose reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic Vogue music video, prompting the music to switch to the 1990 hit as Madonna emerged on stage. The pair then performed Bring Your Love, alongside Madonna’s classics Vogue and Like A Prayer.

During the performance, Madonna shared with the crowd: "Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella – I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part I in America and that was such a thrill for me. So you can imagine what a thrill it is for me to be back 20 years later, so it’s a like a full circle moment, you know – very meaningful for me."

Carpenter later expressed her gratitude on Instagram for the "privilege" of her "dream" performance with the star.

Confessions II is scheduled for release on 3 July. Madonna, who began her career in the 1980s, boasts an impressive 13 UK number one singles and 12 number one albums, alongside seven Grammys and two Brit Awards. Carpenter rose to global prominence in 2024 with her sixth album, Short ‘N’ Sweet, featuring hits like "Espresso", "Please Please Please" and "Taste". She followed this with last year’s Man’s Best Friend, which included singles such as "Manchild" and "House Tour". The singer has achieved four UK number one singles and two number one albums.