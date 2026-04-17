Sabrina Carpenter fans think a ‘Man’s Best Friend’ tour is coming – here's why

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter are in full speculation mode, convinced that subtle clues could be building toward a major tour announcement.

On Friday (17 April), the 'Espresso' singer returns to the Coachella stage – this time with a reportedly extended set, adding an extra 10 minutes to her performance.

Unsurprisingly, that small change has sparked big theories. Many fans are convinced the added time could be used to reveal a 'Man's Best Friend' tour.

The speculation doesn’t stop there. Social media users on X/Twitter have pointed out that paw prints, long associated with Carpenter’s branding, have allegedly appeared at major stadiums around the world.

Still, not everyone is buying it. Some have dismissed the images as edited attempts to gain attention.

Others are simply enjoying the chaos, with one person humouring: "The tour is the delusions in your head begging to get out."

Another excited fan chimed in: "STOP IT RIGHT NOW, MY BANK ACCOUNT IS NOT READY YET."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Please, I'm not good at telling when people are joking."

Carpenter's Week One performance at Coachella was widely praised, featuring standout renditions of hits like 'Please Please Please' and 'Juno'.

Adding to the spectacle, Will Ferrell made a surprise appearance as an 'electrician,' staging a power outage before 'fixing' it and bringing Carpenter back out to continue the show.

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