Melania Trump's Jimmy Kimmel criticism backfires immediately as people bring receipts

Melania Trump ’s criticism of TV host Jimmy Kimmel has been met with calls of hypocrisy – and the receipts that show it.

In a post on social media, the first lady has criticised Kimmel’s “hateful and violent rhetoric”, labelled him a “coward” and called for the TV network to “take a stand”.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Melania Trump?

Last week, late-night TV host made a joke about the first lady, suggesting she had “a glow like an expectant widow”. The sketch aired days before a gunfire incident at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday (25 April) night.

On his Monday night show, Kimmel explained the joke was in relation to Melania and Donald Trump’s age difference (56 and 79, respectively), and was “not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination”.

In a post on social media, Melania Trump has criticised Kimmel’s “hateful and violent rhetoric”, labelled him a “coward” and called for the TV network to “take a stand”.

She wrote: “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

She continued: “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

But, it didn’t take long for people to point out that the rhetoric coming from none other than her own husband is pretty violent itself.

“This is your husband by the way,” someone posted along with a screengrab of Trump celebrating the death of Robert Mueller.

Another shared a screenshot of the racist depiction Trump posted of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, and pointed out, “Your own husband posted this btw”.

Someone else responded, “QUIET, PIGGY!”, infamously quoting what Donald Trump said to a female reporter doing her job.

“You know this guy?” asked another who shared a screenshot of Donald Trump sharing a post which called for Democrats to be hanged.

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