Cinema-goers are walking out of Saltburn because of one disturbing scene

Viewers attending screenings of Saltburn (2023) have shared how fellow cinema-goers are walking out of theatres due to one particular scene.

The dark comedy thriller directed by Emerald Fennell- 2021 Best Screenplay Oscar winner for Promising Young Woman(2020) has an all-star cast including Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, and Carey Mulligan and was released in cinemas on November 17.

"A student at Oxford University finds himself drawn into the world of a charming and aristocratic classmate, who invites him to his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten," the plot synopsis reads.



All-in-all, the film has received mixed to positive reviews as Variety described it as a “Talented Mr Ripley knock-off," with The Independentgave the film four stars, calling it "great fun," and "filled to the brim with darkly funny, bile-slicked revulsion."

This description is no doubt referring to some of the wild explicit scenes that have prompted discussions online such as Keoghan dancing naked to Sophie Ellis Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor,' and he's also in the nude when humping the ground of a cemetery.

But there's one scene where Keoghan ‘drinks’ Elordi’s ‘ejaculation’ out of a bathtub - a pretty wild scene, particularly for cinema-goers who didn't get any spoilers to watch.

Since the film's release, viewers have taken to social media to share reactions to the now-infamous bathtub scene, with some nothing how people have walked out of the cinema in disgust.

One person wrote: "Someone just walked out of SALTBURN after THAT SCENE, and you know art is back when it makes people rage quit."

"Saltburn is randomly thinking about the bathtub scene and hating my life for having to witness that," another person said.

A third person added: "No one could have prepared me for the horror and disgust surrounding *that* bathtub scene in #Saltburn."

"Everyone in theater gasping at the saltburn bathtub scene," a fourth person added. "3 people stormed out of saltburn."

"Lol @ everyone being traumatized by saltburn The gasps at the bathtub scene. Amazing." someone else commented.

Saltburn’ is out in cinemas now.

