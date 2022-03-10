The Crown's Emerald Fennell jokes Duchess might 'throw her in the tower' as they meet

The Crown actress, Emerald Fennell, joked she "might be thrown in the tower" as she discussed meeting the Duchess of Cornwall for the first time.

The 36-year-old played the wife of Prince Charles in the Netflix series and was at Clarence House for a reception with the Duchess to mark International Women's Day.

When the actress was asked about her conversation with her real-life counterpart, she said: "You know what - I’m going to be very discreet, because if I’ve learnt anything it’s 'loose lips sink ships'."

