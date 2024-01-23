Saltburn fans divided as film fails to get a single Oscar nomination

It’s one of the most talked-about films of the past year, but Saltburn won’t get a chance at Oscars glory this year after it was snubbed in every category.

And as it turns out, people are just as divided over its lack of nominations as they were over Saltburn itself.

There’s been a whole lot said about the movie from film fans all over the world – not least a very sweary nan who was appalled by the film.

Saltburn focuses on Oxford University students Felix and Oliver, one of whom is heir to a gigantic country pile called Saltburn.

Some of the scenes are risqué to say the least, including the infamous bathtub scene which has inspired cocktails and bizarre merchandise.

But, nonetheless, the movie has not been recognised at all by the Oscars, and the reaction to its snub at the Academy Awards speaks volumes about just how divisive the film has proven since its release.

Aside from Saltburn, the biggest snub seen after the Oscars nominations were Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, who both miss out on individual nominations this year.

