Prime Video is being branded 'sick' for its new Saltburn merch

Saltburn has become an internet sensation for its twisted storyline, however, fans are claiming that Prime Video has officially taken things too far with its new merchandise.

In the packages, which were sent to influencers, was a seemingly innocent mug, with the film's logo branded on the outside.

However, once you reach the bottom of your drink, you're greeted with none other than a bath plug, to remind you of that Barry Keoghan scene.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter