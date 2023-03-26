The deceptive power of AI should be a source of concern to us all, but its ability to create extraordinary images is undeniably impressive.

Now, an artist has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to transform the Simpsons into “flesh and blood” people.

This would-be Geppetto, a Brazillian visionary called Hidreley Diao, used a combination of photoshop and three mobile apps – FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini – to create his jaw-droppingly life-like recreations of Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, Maggie and all of the show’s most beloved characters.

In a piece for Bored Panda, Diao wrote: “When we watch some animation, it is natural to accept the cartoonish proportions of the characters without any problems, after all, we are quite used to this type of trait.

“But what if, as in a spell, they became real, flesh and blood? I tried to bring them into our world through artificial intelligence.”

Here’s a look at just some of the stunning incarnations:

It’s not just the Simpsons who’ve had a reality makeover courtesy of Diao.

The artist has applied his skills to everyone and everything from Disney Princesses to the Quaker Oats mascot to Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

He has also simulated what late celebrities – including Kurt Cobain – would look like had they not passed away, and imagined the children of movie characters.

Who wouldn’t like to see what Jack and Rose’s daughter would grow up to look like had he not perished in the icy Atlantic? Or Peter Parker and Mary Jane’s son?

All we can say is, it’s a brave new world we’re now living in thanks to AI – just ask the Pope.

