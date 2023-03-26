East 17 member has brilliant response to 'Pope's white puffer coat'

An iconic image of Pope Francis wearing a pristine white puffer coat has been doing the rounds on social media, prompting a flood of hilarious comments and memes.

The pic – which, we regret to inform readers, is fake – shows the pontiff in his familiar zucchetto skull cap, sporting a large crucifix hanging over the glistening piece of outerwear.

Many have likened the get-up to something a rapper would wear or a member of hit 1990s boyband East 17.

After author Nick Pettigrew shared the AI-generated photo alongside the pun “Priest 17”, another fan decided to grab the band’s attention by tagging one of its stars, Tony Mortimer, in the tweet.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Mortimer, who wrote the now-disbanded group’s only number-one single ‘Stay Another Day’, responded with his own pun, commenting back: “Pray Another Day”.

The AI-generated photo saw the Pope likened to a member of 90s boyband East 17 Reddit/YouTube

The picture was created on the AI image-generating app 'midjourney' and was posted on a subreddit on Friday before it went viral on Twitter.

AI images have developed exponentially in the past few months with even Donald Trump sharing realistic, digitally-created pictures of himself. This was after fake photos of the former US president being “arrested” also stunned the internet.

And whilst the growing threat of deep fakes and AI-generated images should be of concern to us all, we can’t help but enjoy the lighthearted fun of seeing the head of the Catholic Church’s “drip”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings