One aspect of Netflix's Bridgerton that viewers love is the orchestral covers of popular songs, and the latest one going viral is Charli xcx with a Regency twist.

The singer's track '360' from her popular album brat gets the orchestral treatment thanks to the Vitamin String Quartet, which plays in the scene of Hyacinth Bridgerton’s (Florence Hunt) recital dance.

(Brat but make it Bridgerton...)

In the episode “Yes or No,” we see the youngest Bridgerton sibling hit the dance floor with her peers, and the moves combined with the music quickly became a TikTok trend.

"I'm sorry but they served absolute c*** dancing to 360 by Charli xcx," one person said, in a video sharing a clip of the scene.

@lover.audioss 🩰Best part of the season!🌷|#BRIDGERTON | #charlixcx #benedictbridgerton #bridgertons4 #fyp





Another TikTok video creator, @mrperfectlyacceptable wrote, "Returning to work after watching Bridgerton all weekend," as he hilariously copies the dance moves he's seen on screen and this now has over 2 million views.

@mrperfectlyacceptable I love this show. #bridgerton #hyacinth #recital #charliexcx #360









"Hopping along to 360 violin addition wasn't on my 2026 bingo card but here we are," TikToker @stayhydratedkidzxx wrote, and the video has 2.8 million views.





@stayhydratedkidzxx thank god we weren’t born in that era cos we can’t dance #bridgerton #charlixcx









Meanwhile, on X/Twitter, viewers were also noting how they can't get the pop song-turned-Regency soundtrack out of their heads.

One person summed up their reaction with a funny dog GIF.





"Cannot get the Bridgerton Vitamin String Quartet Charli XCX out of my head," a second person said.









A third person added, "That Bridgerton 360 cover scratches my brain so good."





"That Bridgerton 360 orchestra cover been on repeat. Lmao it’s so buzzy," a fourth person commented.

Even Hyacinth herself, actor Florence Hunt, has taken to TikTok, where she played the tune and did a little hop as she does in the show.

"360’d my way to the Dior show girls," she wrote in the caption of the video that has 14 million views.





@flothe2nd 360’d my way to the Dior show girls x@Dior





In the comments sections, viewers shared their amusement

One person asked, "I can’t be the only one who thought she moved back so she could do the dance she did on Bridgerton?"

"I can’t get enough of this song and all the social posts dancing to it!! Love!!!" a second person said.

A third person added, "I love that ur chronically online enough to join in on the hilarity of this after with us."

