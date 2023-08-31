The bizarre 'Skibidi Toilet' meme explained

The internet is full of weird and wonderful trends and memes, but one of the strangest by far is the Skibidi Toilet meme that has taken over social media platforms.

If you’ve heard of Skibidi Toilet recently, chances are it was on TikTok or X/Twitter but many people may not know that the phenomenon started on YouTube.

Skibidi Toilet is a meme based on a bizarre animated YouTube series with 59 episodes all about singing and dancing disembodied heads lurking in toilets.

The series shows how the Skibidi Toilets have conflict between themselves and the so-called “Cameramen” – other people with CCTV on their heads, who are killed by the Skibidi Toilets.

The YouTube show was created by user “DaFuq!?Boom!” and has over 27.2 million YouTube subscribers and some Skibidi Toilet episodes have upwards of 63 million views.

The show is animated by Alexey Gerasimov, an animator based in Georgia. Since posting the first episode in February this year, the series has rapidly taken off.





Its popularity seems to have got Gen Zers worried that they are getting old, as Gen Alpha is coming up with its own memes that they don’t understand.

Gen Alpha, those born between the early 2010s and mid-2020s, are the next generation on from Gen Z (1997 – 2012) and are now becoming tweeners that have their own interests and online identity.

Some have compared Skibidi Toilet to Gen Alpha’s Slender Man – a scary character that was popular among online youth in 2009.

The emergence of Skibidi Toilet has left some Gen Z-ers realising that soon they will be facing the same mocking and ridicule they dished out to Millennials.

On X/Twitter, someone wrote: “I just overheard my sister talking about how Gen Z is old and stupid and how they don't get their jokes, hello I am right here I am only 15 (she was born in 2013)

“Then she asked me if I knew what a Skibidi Toilet was please help me what the f**k is a Skibidi Toilet I feel old.”

For those who are extreme fans of Skibidi Toilet, a new phrase called Skibidi Toilet Syndrome has been coined as the diagnosis for people who can’t stop watching and consuming content based on the animated show.

