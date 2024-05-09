Sydney Sweeney set to become boxer for next role

Actress and producer Sydney Sweeney is set to become a boxer for her next movie role and is already keen to start training.

The 26-year-old actress has become a topic of great discussion in recent times following her meteoric rise to fame. While critics have claimed she “can’t act” and “isn’t pretty”, Sweeney has continued to be booked and busy, with roles in TV series Euphoria, the rom-com Anyone But You and horror film Immaculate.

Now, Sweeney is set to take on a role portraying the trailblazing boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic about her life and her journey to becoming the most well known female boxer in the United States in the 1990s.

The project is currently untitled, but will be directed by the Australian filmmaker David Michôd, who is known for films such as Animal Kingdom and The King.

Martin has been dubbed the “female Rocky” by the film’s producers and the story will follow how the talented fighter’s life changed after meeting her manager, Jim Martin, in 1989, who would later become her husband.

She became the first female boxer to sign with the famous promoter Don King and is the only female boxer to have appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. While Martin was a successful and beloved welterweight champion, behind the scenes, her personal life was much more complicated as she battled demons and difficult relationships.

Sweeney told Deadline : “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body.

“Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

She added: “Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

“I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

