Sydney Sweeney reacts to her body being 'politicised'

Actress Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her body being “politicised” after her Saturday Night Live outfit became a right-wing talking point.

In early March, the Euphoria actress made her SNL hosting debut. At one point during the broadcast, she wore a low-cut dress that sparked a claim by one right-winger that Sweeney had ended “wokeness”.

The incident sparked some bizarre comment pieces about her body that seemed to aim to politicise “beauty”.

In a recent interview with Variety to promote her new upcoming horror film Immaculate, Sweeney was asked whether she had read the discourse and how having her body be “politicised” affects her.

The 26-year-old claimed people talk about her as if she’s “not on a human level anymore” simply because she’s an actor in the public eye who they believe has “signed” her life away.

She explained: “I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself.

Sweeney attending the premiere of her new horror film Immaculate Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away.

“That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over.”

In the interview, Sweeney also discussed what it’s like being a woman in the acting industry today.

She said: “As a female, I feel like I have to create the opportunities for myself. I find that we have to prove ourselves over and over again — and still not get recognition. I have to build and create the projects that I want to be a part of.”

