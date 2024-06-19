What surprise songs has Taylor Swift performed on the UK leg of The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift is currently on the UK leg of her Eras Tour and is set to perform at London's Wembley Stadium for three nights from 21-23 June.

The pop star will also return to the capital in August, with five extra dates at Wembley on 15-19 August.

The show is over three hours long and the setlist includes songs from nearly every era of her career, from Fearless,Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.

But there's a section of the concert where Swift plays a mashup of surprise songs on her guitar and piano and Swifties often theorise and predict what songs Swift will perform.

Many fans have also taken to social media to share their reaction to the surprise songs - whether they're lucky enough that Swift sings their favourite songs as a surprise at their concert or if they discover Swift sang their favourite song at a show they weren't in attendance at.

Here is a rundown of all the surprise songs Swift has sung from her extensive catalogue so far on the UK leg of The Eras Tour:

Edinburgh, Scotland

June 7 – Mashup of “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve/I Know Places” and mashup of “‘Tis the Damn Season/Daylight”

June 8 – Mashup of “The Bolter/Getaway Car” and mashup of “All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before/Crazier”

June 9 – Mashup of “It’s Nice to Have a Friend/Dorothea” and mashup of “Haunted/Exile”

Liverpool, England

June 13 – Mashup of “I Can See You/Mine” and mashup of “Cornelia Street/Maroon”

June 14 – Mashup of “This Is What You Came For/Gold Rush” and mashup of “The Great War/You’re Losing Me”

June 15 –Mashup of “Carolina/No Body No Crime” and mashup of “The Manuscript/Red”

Cardiff, Wales

June 18 – Mashup of “I Forgot That You Existed/This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and mashup of “I Hate It Here/The Lakes”

What are surprise songs are Swifties predicting for the London shows?

With the London shows coming up, speculation is rife as to which surprise songs Swift will choose.

Of course, the 34-year-old has two songs specifically about London, there's 'London Boy' from her 2019 album Lover, and from her recent album The Tortured Poets Department, there's track five 'So Long, London.'

Meanwhile, London also gets a mention in the track 'Come Back, Be Here' from her 2012 album Red, and there have been rumours that her song 'The Black Dog' from The Tortured Poets Department is about a pub located in South West London.

