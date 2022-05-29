If you need more proof that 2022 has already been a pretty odd year then you probably won't be shocked to learn that the Teletubbies are back on television and they are hugging Simon Cowell.

That's right Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po made a surprise appearance on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night to mark the 25th anniversary of their first appearance on TV.

The four characters danced to songs by Abba, Beyonce and One Direction before they were reunited with Cowell, who gave them their first record deal in 1997.

The show's theme tune " Teletubbies, Say Eh-Oh!" was a huge hit and was number one for two weeks, even claiming the prestigious Christmas number one slot. The song remained in the Top 75 for 32 weeks and sold more than one million copies.

After the Teletubbies had auditioned for Britain's Got Talent, Tinky-Winky asked Cowell if he would like a hug to which the music mogul complied and even admitted to the colourful character that he had 'missed' them.

Fans of the Teletubbies will be pleased to know that they each got four yesses from the judges and a standing ovation from the audience, and deservedly so - they don't look like they've aged a day.

The original Teletubbies series ran for five seasons between 1997 and 2001 before being revived for four seasons between 2015 and 2018.

