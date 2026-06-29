Romcom fans, mark your calendars!

Prime Video has announced when we're getting the highly anticipated romantic comedy The Love Hypothesis, based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood.

The story follows Olive, a studious Ph.D. candidate (Lili Reinhart) who realizes her best friend Ahn (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), and so to prove she's over it, Olive then impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman).

Prime Video

"What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. When their arrangement begins to blur the lines between performance and reality, Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk," the plot synopsis reads.

The film is directed by Claire Scanlon, written by Sarah Rothschild, produced by Elizabeth Cantillon and stars Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White, and Arty Froushan.

Fun fact: The Love Hypothesis book first started out as Reylo fanfiction (the Star Wars characters ship between Rey and Kylo Ren played by Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver in the fantasy franchise). Ridley's husband is Tom Bateman who plays the male lead in The Love Hypothesis film adaptation.

How are fans reacting?

Prime Video

Since the trailer dropped, fans of the book have gave their verdict and it's fair to say they're pretty pumped for the upcoming release of the film adaptation.

One person said, "#TheLoveHypothesis looks so perfect — clever, funny, SEXY. I love seeing this teaser trailer after hearing Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman talk about how much care went into the film and how much they truly love these characters. Just know, I will be insufferable come September 23."









"Love when live action adaptations recreate the book covers," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "I’ll never get over the fact that Daisy RIdley’s husband is starring in a movie adaptation based on a Reylo fan fiction."





"NOBODY MOVE NOBODY TALK TO ME OH MY GOD," a fourth person commented.









A fifth person responded, "I’m not even joking every time this trailer pops up on my phone I immediately stop what I’m doing and lock in."













"This is buzzy wait I will be tuning in," someone else reacted.





"Oh this looks very close to the book. I'll be watching."

When is the release date?

Prime Video

The Love Hypothesis will premiere on September 23, exclusively on Prime Video - so not too long to wait!

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.