What are critics and fans saying about new Netflix romcom 'Voicemails for Isabelle'?

New romcom alert!

If you're looking for you're latest romance fix then Netflix has released Voicemails for Isabelle, starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson.

The cast also includes Toby Sandeman, Harry Shum Jr., Ciara Bravo, Spencer Lord, Gil Bellows, Tanis Dolman, and Leah McKendrick.

As for the plot, the synopsis reads, "Jill (Zoey Deutch) copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent (Nick Robinson) begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages."

Quite the premise, we're intrigued...

What are critics saying?

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX ©2026

Since the Voices for Isabelle came out it has received mixed to positive reviews from critics and at the time of writing has a critics score of 84 per cent on film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience currently sits at 92 per cent. On IMDb, the film has a score of 7.8 out of 10.

A.V. Club's Caroline Siede graded the film a B+ and wrote, "Voicemails For Isabelle will make you laugh, make you cry, and make you believe it’s not embarrassing for a movie to strive to be “life-affirming."

"While her film does feel glossy (as one of Sony’s films with the streamer, it looks slicker than the usual), it just doesn’t have the required charm to it and merely pointing out the uneasiness of Wes’s behaviour does not magically make it any less uneasy," saidThe Guardian's Benjamin Lee giving it two out of five stars.

"Netflix's newest movie goes beyond audience expectations for streaming service romcoms, delivering a story that is funny, profound, and full of heart," noted ScreenRant's Liz Declan who scored the film an eight out of ten.

The Times's Kevin Maher in his three-star review commented, "It’s a lush film, full of property porn (see also Always Be My Maybe). Deutch, all screwball energy and devastated reaction shots, proves again after Nouvelle Vague that she is a criminally underused Hollywood heavyweight," but criticised Robin's performance as "plankish."

How are viewers reacting?

Voicemails for Isabelle. (L-R) Nick Robinson as Wes and Zoey Deutch as Jill in Voicemails for Isabelle. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2026 DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX ©2026

Following Voices for Isabelle being released, viewers have been taking to social media to give their verdict and it seems that the film has been given the stamp of approval from romcom fans - but they have warned it is a tearjerker so better have those tissues at the ready when you're tuning in.

One persons said, "The concept of leaving voicemails to your deceased sister but they actually go to a complete stranger and then you call in love... why am i lowkey seated."

"Ok why did I think Voicemails for Isabelle was going to be a rom-com because I cried at least once every 10 minutes for 2 hours ??????





A third person added, "The first fifteen minutes of #voicemailsforisabelle completely wrecked me."









"WHO WROTE THIS WHO DIRECTED THIS AND WHY DID I NOT HEAR ABOUT THIS BEFORE TODAY SDJGHASJKDGHJASKDHG VOICEMAILS FOR ISABELLE IS HANDS DOWN THE MOST EXTRAORDINARY THING IVE EVER WATCHED EVERYTHING ABOUT IT WAS SO BEAUTIFUL PLOTLINE CASTING SOUNDTRACK I AM GENUINELY DEVASTATED," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "I just watched Voicemails for Isabelle on Netflix and damn we in a recession forreal cus they bringing back romcoms."





"CINEMAAAAAA… will always eat up a romcom running to find the love of your life scene," someone else shared.









"#VoicemailsforIsabelle was such a lovely romcom film. Jill’s love for Izzy was so apparent the entire movie, and it’s that same love that inspired her to take the leap and follow her dreams. Wes and Jill were so cute together and his speech trying to win her back was SO BUZZY!"





"I never thought that a story about healing from grief and accidentally meeting a stranger through voicemails could be so heartwarming but also it gave me butterflies the entire time."









"I just watched Voicemails for Isabelle, and honestly, i think it might be the best romance movie of 2026."









"The music supervisor for Voicemails for Isabelle did a fantastic job im crying."









"Voicemails for Isabelle was such an amazing romcom. ROMCOMS ARE SO BACK BABY."













"Voicemails for Isabelle is the best romcom of i've seen in years."

Where can I watch?

Voicemails for Isabelle was released on June 19 and is now available to watch on Netflix

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