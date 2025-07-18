Cinema tickets for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey are already selling out a year away from its release.

The new adaptation of the Greek epic has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, recalling Odysseus's (king of Ithaca and the story's protagonist) decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

Filming is currently underway, with opening night on July 17, 2026 - a year away from now.

Proving the hype is real, there has already been a rush to secure select tickets at IMAX 70mm screens that were available to purchase in advance, with most tickets selling out.

(You snooze, you lose...)

Here are some of the best reactions to The Odyssey ticket frenzy:

"All the guys in my row at Superman did this when the trailer for The Odyssey started," one person said, foreshadowing just how fast tickets would sell.









A second person posted, "Woke up to every single 70mm screening of The Odyssey being sold out."





"Me watching the odyssey in row A at lincoln square amc next july because tickets sold out in 30 seconds," a third person quipped.









A fourth person highlighted, "Every showing for THE ODYSSEY at the Lincoln Square theater sold out in less than 3 minutes."









"Me to the people who got The Odyssey tickets in IMAX 70MM after they sold out in 30 seconds," someone else commented









"Defy The Odyssey first row experience."









"I am not buying tickets for The Odyssey tomorrow, if a ticket finds me next year, it finds me."













"Christopher Nolan making The Odyssey an immersive experience by making us wait an entire year after buying our tickets like we are Odysseus spending 10 years trying to find his son."

"Didn't get Odyssey tickets but gonna go to the cinema anyway and hope someone has died in that time and left an empty seat."

"Christopher Nolan is making us wait a year to see the Odyssey after buying tickets so we could feel how long Telemachus had to search for his father," an X/Twitter user shared.

"Yeah I got a ticket to The Odyssey. It’s called a f***ing library card."





However, not everyone was as excited about the tickets selling out, with one person saying that they "don't think it's a good idea" to put cinema tickets on sale so far in advance.

What do you think?

