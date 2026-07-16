Tipped to be one of the biggest films this year, there is much anticipation for the release date of Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey.

It's clear to see why as the new adaptation of the Greek epic has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus.

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, recalling Odysseus's (King of Ithaca and the story's protagonist) decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

The hype is certainly real as when select tickets at IMAX 70mm screens were put on sale a year in advance of the release, they quickly sold out.

Who is in the cast?

L-R) Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Zendaya attend the world premiere of "The Odyssey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As mentioned above, there are plenty of famous faces in the cast such as Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland.

The film also stars Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, plus Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, and Bill Irwin.

What are critics saying?

Universal Pictures

Reviews are now out for The Odyssey and the film has since achieved a 96 per cent critics score on film and TV aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes, where most have praised Nolan's adaptation and Matt Damon's performance.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey said in her five-star review, "This is a blockbuster of literally unprecedented scale. It is also Nolan’s best work to date. It deserves to be the film that defines him."

"As a feat of pure adaptation, Nolan has achieved something I admittedly thought was near impossible. His stamp is all over the film – this is intellectual, brutalist, muscular Hollywood fare – yet it never wavers in its commitment to, and comprehension of, its source text."

"This is a film with thrilling ambition, boldness, seriousness, generosity and flair. There are some broad-brush moments in the dialogue, yes, but even these are applied with a muscular flourish," wrote The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw, also giving the film five stars.

IndieWire's David Elrich graded the film an A-, commenting, " The awesome power of “The Odyssey,” and the primary reason why Nolan’s ultra-grounded version of its story is as reinvigorating for Homer’s epic as Homer’s epic is for him, is rooted in a gambit worthy of the Trojan horse itself.

"There’s so much to feel here at a sensory level that the film gets away with its slightly aloof, soul-skirting chill; we leave it feeling that we’ve been to hell and back, and exhilaratingly so," Variety's Guy Lodge noted.

USA Today's Brain Truitt gave the film four out of four stars, "Not only is it the greatest work on the iconic director’s noteworthy resume but "The Odyssey" also tops Matt Damon’s not-too-shabby CV. Just give him the best actor Oscar now, for Zeus' sake."

"Oppenheimer, with its singular focus, is still Nolan's most perfectly wrought film. But even with its flaws, The Odyssey is so rich, so full of magic and humanity, that I'm eager to see this epic again," wrote BBC's Caryn James.

Where can I watch The Odyssey in 70mm Imax?

Film fans will know that Christopher Nolan films are best viewed in 70mm IMAX, but there are a limited number of theaters who screen the director's preferred format - only 41 cinemas in the whole world.

In fact, The Odyssey is the first narrative film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

The 70mm film is bigger than the standard 35mm strip, meaning viewers in an IMAX theater will seeing more of the frame than you would in a normal theater, plus the picture quality is also much better.

Here is a list of all the US theaters screening The Odyssey in this format:

Arizona Harkins Arizona Mills & IMAX – Tempe

California Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX – Dublin TCL Chinese Theater IMAX – Hollywood Regal Irvine Spectrum + IMAX – Irvine Regal LA Live & IMAX – Los Angeles Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX – Ontario Esquire IMAX – Sacramento AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX − San Francisco Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX − Universal City

Colorado Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX – Colorado Springs Regal Colorado Center 9 & IMAX – Denver

Florida AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science − Fort Lauderdale

Georgia Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX − Buford

Illinois Cinemark Seven Bridges & IMAX – Woodridge

Indiana IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum − Indianapolis

Michigan Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX − Grand Rapids

Nevada Brenden Palms 14 & IMAX – Las Vegas

New York AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX − New York Cinemark Tinseltown Rochester & IMAX – Rochester

Pennsylvania Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX − King of Prussia

Rhode Island Apple Cinemas Providence Place & IMAX – Providence

Tennessee IMAX, Tennessee Aquarium – Chattanooga Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville

Texas Cinemark Dallas & IMAX – Dallas AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX − San Antonio



If you're living in the UK, here's a list of the UK theaters that are screening the film in this format:

BFI IMAX, London

Science Museum Imax Cinema, London

Vue Manchester Printworks, Manchester

The Odyssey is out in cinemas from July 17.



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