The moment has finally arrived - The Simpsons is going to reveal just how the show predicts the future.

The show, which has been on for more than 30 years, was created by Matt Groening.

The first episode aired on 17 December 1989, making it the longest-running US scripted primetime series.

Now, it’s become the sort of thing where if the animated sitcom doesn’t predict the future, it’s a shock.

Whether it’s predicting that former President Donald Trump would become the commander-in-chief or the coronavirus pandemic, the show’s writers seem to know a few secrets.

In conversation withDeadline, Matt Selman, a writer and producer of the show said that an upcoming season 34 episode will spill the beans.

“It’s a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it, but it does an explanation of how The Simpsons can predict the future," Selman told the outlet.

When addressing how the show’s production team was able to keep The Simpsons fresh after all these years, Selman noted that it was their “greatest creative challenge" to reflect on things happening in the world within the show.

Selman further spoke on the “emotional dynamics” of the characters, explaining a time when there was “a table read where Lisa and Marge have a fight about a charity they co-founded,” despite the characters having had many disagreements before.

“You can’t cross off emotional family storytelling just because you’ve told those emotional family stories before.

“But you have to have something new to say about the outside world or a new facet of the relationship to explore that’s more specific and more interesting,” he continued.

