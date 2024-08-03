Deadpool & Wolverine fans call notable absence "one of the funniest parts" of the movie

Deadpool and Wolverine has quickly become one of the most talked about and highest-grossing movies of 2024 and amongst its many cameos, there is one absence that has actually delighted fans.

The movie which was released on July 25th, is both Deadpool and Wolverine's first foray into the MCU and sees real-life friends Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reunite in their biggest movie to date.

Despite the film dividing critics, it has delighted fans who have enjoyed seeing many characters from previous Deadpool, X-Men and other Marvel movies return to the big screen for what could be the last time.

However, one cameo has raised eyebrows amongst fans one they realised a character from the previous two Deadpool movies wasn't in it and it's not Josh Brolin.

Weasel, who was played by TJ Miller in the previous movies, is notably absent from Deadpool and Wolverine. So much so, that the character isn't even given so much as a fourth-wall-breaking reference by Reynolds.

According to Miller, he fell out with Reynolds after the Canadian star became more famous after the success of the first Deadpool movie in 2016.

Speaking recently on the "Help! with Natalie Cuomo" podcast Miller said: "When something becomes super successful, people get really famous and things get really weird - that's what happened from Deadpool 1 to Deadpool 2." He added, "Deadpool was a real long shot for him and so Deadpool 2 he was a different person."

Miller's absence from Deadpool and Wolverine did not go unnoticed. One fan wrote: "One of the funniest parts of Deadpool & Wolverine to me is that there’s literally like every side character that appeared previously…except TJ Miller, who isn’t even vaguely mentioned or referenced in a fourth wall break…he’s just vanished and nobody seems to care that much."

Another fan said: "Deadpool stopping several times during the movie to say "every person i care about is in this picture" that does not contain TJ Miller is pretty funny."

A third added: "Deadpool and Wolverine had a lot of cool moments but the best one was then I realized they’d decreased the OG team’s screen time so we would forget that TJ Miller was a part of the gang."

This was hardly the first time that Miller has criticised Reynolds. Speaking on a 2022 episode of the Adam Corolla Show, the 43-year-old said that he would "not work with him [Reynolds] again," adding: "I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.’ I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that.”

Miller then claimed that Reynolds emailed him after the comments were reported on and smoothed out any disagreement between the pair. The comedian said: "It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly"

