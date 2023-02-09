Toy Story 5 is officially in development and people are really wishing it wasn’t

Not content with toying with our emotions in four Toy Story films – pun very much intended – the beloved Disney/Pixar franchise is set to be one step closer to infinity and beyond with a fifth movie currently in development.

According to reports, Disney boss Bob Iger confirmed another sequel following the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear during an earnings call on Wednesday.

Iger told investors: “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises."

Zootopia was released back in 2016 and raked in more than $1 billion at the box office, and that same sum was achieved by both Frozen films – released in 2013 and 2019 respectively.

Toy Story, meanwhile, had a fourth instalment in 2019, before spin-off Lightyear (which, noticeably, did not cast original Buzz voice actor Tim Allen in the lead role, but Captain America actor Chris Evans) came out in 2022.

However, not everyone’s sold on bringing back the franchise, with many arguing things were tied up nicely at the end of its third film – or fourth, at a stretch:

Others pointed out that in the same call, away from all the buzz (sorry) around a new Toy Story sequel, the company is set to cut 7,000 jobs to improve its finances and take a “more cost-effective, co-ordinated approach” to running the business:

Not exactly “You’ve Got A Friend in Me”, Bob, is it?

Already, Allen has shared his thoughts on the Disney announcement, writing on Twitter: “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity.

“And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

While it’s unclear if Allen will be back, it’s widely expected veteran actor Tom Hanks will reprise the role of Woody.

