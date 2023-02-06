Trevor Noah takes painful jab at Prince Harry's 'frostbitten penis'

Just when you thought the Prince Harry chat was finally dying down, Trevor Noah just brought it back into the public consciousness by mentioning his ‘frostbitten penis’ at the Grammys.

In case you missed it, Prince Harry revealed that he was suffering from a frostbitten penis during William and Kate’s wedding in his autobiography Spare.

In it, Harry describes his painful experience with frostbite following a 200-mile expedition to the North Pole in March 2011. He said that the frostbite affected his ears, cheeks and “todger”.

Noah took to the stage in front of some of the biggest celebrities out there while presenting the ceremony on Sunday night (5 February), and saw an opportunity for a well-timed gag while introducing James Corden.

“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late, Late Show,” he said.

Noah then added: “He’s also proof a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”

It’s the latest joke to be made at the expense of Prince Harry’s 'todger' since Chelsea Handler told the audience at the Critics’ Choice Awards last month: “Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, which a combined watch time of one billion hours, which, apparently, is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. Enough already.”

Noah didn't miss the opportunity to make a Prince Harry joke Getty images

In his book, Harry explains that while standing by Prince William’s side during his wedding in April 2011, he was still recovering from his injuries.

Describing the after-effects of the expedition on his body, Harry wrote: “While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

The Grammys, meanwhile, saw performances from the likes of Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as tributes to late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

