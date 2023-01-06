Prince Harry describes having frostbite on his penis at brother's wedding

Prince Harry claims he had frostbite on his penis at his brother William's wedding back in 2011, in a shocking revelation from his new memoir, Spare.

The royal had returned to the UK from a 200-mile expedition to the North Pole in March of that year where he caught it, just one month before the big wedding.

“While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day", he wrote in the book, due for release next week.

