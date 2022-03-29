An audience member at a York production of Shakespeare's As You Like It walked out of the theatre - and complained that the play contained Yorkshire accents.

The performance was put on by Northern Broadsides Theatre Company, a Halifax-based theatre company, at York Theatre Royal. After a performance on Monday, the theatre company tweeted that an audience member left the show an hour into the 150-minute production and issued the complaint.

"We're in an age where people demand a refund because they're offended by a Yorkshire accent doing Shakespeare. If this proves anything, it's that more Northern voices and stories need to be heard on our stages. We're not going anywhere. Here's to the next generation!" the Northern Broadsides Theatre Company tweeted on Tuesday.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The theatre company is currently touring the UK in celebration of their 30th anniversary. They have received glowing reviews including one that described the production of As You Like It as "Funny, moving, powerful and bold".

The ridiculous complaint led many theaters to tweet standing in solidarity with the Northern Broadsides company.





"It's a very rare complaint, but when it does come along, it makes you realize people can still have preconceived ideas about what culture is, who it's for, and how it should be performed," Laurie Samson the Northern Broadsides' artistic director and CEO, said to BBC. "We really embrace ripping that up."

People on social media replied to the news supporting the Northern Broadsides and other Northern actors.

"The whole idea of thinking only certain accents have to be heard in theatre or on film has always come across as obtuse to me," Lucas tweeted.

"This is bonkers and so sad that the complainant left one of the stand out productions of this show I've seen," Helen said.

The company said they will continue to champion actors from across the North including Yorkshire.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.