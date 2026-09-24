A renowned hardware insider may have leaked information about XBOX Project Helix's tech specs which may also point to when the console may release.

Microsoft's next-gen console is already "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Reports suggest the console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below for all the latest confirmed announcements, release date and pricing updates, hardware reports, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix release date and tech specs 'leaked' A renowned hardware insider has made claims online about potential XBOX Project Helix specs which also point to when the hybrid console may release. KeplerL2 posted on the NeoGAF forum: "PS6 will be 40TF (teraflops), [XBOX Project] Helix will be 56TF. Both chips are taped out." Teraflops is a measure of computer processing speed and chips being taped out means the final design blueprint of an integrated circuit has been completed, verified and sent for production. Claims the chips being taped out has swelled speculation XBOX Project Helix, along with the PS6, could release late in 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

XBOX Project Helix release date and tech specs 'revealed' A renowned hardware insider has made claims online about potential XBOX Project Helix specs which also point to when the hybrid console may release. KeplerL2 posted on the NeoGAF forum: "PS6 will be 40TF (teraflops), [XBOX Project] Helix will be 56TF. Both chips are taped out." Teraflops is a measure of computer processing speed and chips being taped out means the final design blueprint of an integrated circuit has been completed, verified and sent for production. Claims the chips being taped out has swelled speculation XBOX Project Helix, along with the PS6, could release late in 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

Next Halo, likely for XBOX Project Helix, will be developed by Activision Matt Booty, XBOX chief content officer, has confirmed more layoffs and restructuring as part of the gaming division's "reset", including the next Halo game being developed by Activision. In an email to employees shared publicly by XBOX, Booty said: "We are eliminating 268 roles across Halo Studios, other first-party studios and the XGS (XBOX Game Studios) management and central functions layer." Activision will develop the next Halo game with a small team at Halo Studios continuing to support the community and games that have already released. Its remit will expand to include World's Edge (Age of Empires) and Rare (Sea of Thieves). Bethesda will expand to include Obsidian which will continue work on its current projects including the new Fallout "project" and Grounded. King will have Microsoft Casual Games with Playground and Turn 10 coming together as one studio to focus on Forza and Fable. Undead Labs has gone independent and will release State of Decay 3 with a new publisher day one on Game Pass. However two separate agreements for Ninja Theory (Hellblade) fell through with XBOX proposing this studio now shuts. Talks with Arkane (Deathloop, Dishonored) are still ongoing.

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