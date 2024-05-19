'115 charges' trends immediately after Manchester City win Premier League

Immediately after Manchester City secured an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row, "115 charges" started trending on X / Twitter.

Going into the final round of fixtures on May 19, City were heavy favourite to clinch the league title, needing just to beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium to secure the crown.

Arsenal were the only team that could pip them but needed to win their clash with Everton and hope City would draw or lose to their opponents.

City's Phil Foden scored inside the opening two minutes which led to a number of fans saying the title race was "over" after just 78 seconds.

Foden then added a second which prompted Ryanair to troll an Arsenal Tweet drumming up support ahead of the game with the caption "this is our time".

Everton then scored at Arsenal before the Gunners hit back immediately to make the game 1-1 heading into the break.

There was drama just before half-time at the Etihad too as West Ham's Mohammed Kudus scored an acrobatic bicycle kick to make the score 2-1 after the first 45.

But City then wrestled back their two goal advantage as Rodri netted on the hour mark to make the game 3-1.

Arsenal scored in the final minute of normal time to do all they could and beat Everton 2-1, but City's 3-1 win was enough for them to win their sixth title in seven seasons and an unprecedented fourth in a row in the top flight of English football.

But "115 charges" started trending immediately after the final whistle blew at the Etihad - referring to the 115 charges that City have against them for breaching the league's profitability and sustainability rules.

Breaches saw Everton deducted eight points and Nottingham Forest deducted four points this season.

And a number of football fans took their opportunity to bring up the 115 charges that still hang over City.





#115charges trending within 2 minutes of Man City's game ending. Well done Twitter (X). 👏

— Ryan Hounsell 🇺🇦 (@RyanPboro) May 19, 2024





The fact no one is really astonished or amazed at City wining four in a row tells you everything.

The major elephant in the room, of the 115 charges will always make them the little brother on steroids to United's genuine success and dominance. #PremierLeague #115Charges

— Nathan Krogh (@nathan_krogh7) May 19, 2024









Love how #115charges is trending now, when liverpool were competing for titles against them, city had to win to "save football"..

— KLOPPISTANI (@IbnAnakin) May 19, 2024









Anyone else notice #115charges is trending

No surprise really

No surprise really

— 🔴⚪️Gooner Kev⚪️🔴 (@kevdavis736) May 19, 2024









City fans every time the 115 charges are brought up and they're still called a small club 😂 #115Charges #PremierLeague #MUFC

— Nathan Krogh (@nathan_krogh7) May 19, 2024





