There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Aaron Rodgers recently – both around his relationship with Shailene Woodley and his future in the NFL.

Now, the 38-year-old has appeared to address both with a cryptic message on Instagram, and it’s got people theorising about his love life and him possibly ending his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and Woodley recently appeared to end their year-long engagement, with TMZ reporting that Aaron was feeling “cold feet” about the relationship and wanted to prioritise his NFL career, with Shailene said to have “felt neglected”.

However, the new post sees him tell her “I love you” while also posting images which seem to suggest he’s contemplating leaving the Packers – and possibly the game for good.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

It’s led some to speculate online that the pair could be back together – while another part of the post saw him upload images which could well refer to his decision whether or not to leave the sport.

There are nine photos accompanying the message, and while Rodgers features in eight of them, he’s curiously missing from the final image.

The pair reportedly split last week Getty Images

Instead the picture shows Packers players Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, with an empty space between them.

Fans have twigged that it's intended to show his absence from the team, which has added further fuel to the fire as fans speculate about his future.

Will he leave the Packers and/or retire? Will be announce he’s back with Woodley soon? Only time will tell.

The Packers star has been making plenty of headlines over recent months, having contracted covid in November after having refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Former President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, also recently cited comments from Rodgers to support the unfounded claim that the presidential election of 2020 was stolen.

