Italian football pundit appears to injure himself on live TV

An Italian football pundit amused viewers after he appeared to hurt himself in an attempt to copy a tackle that occurred when AC Milan faced Cagliari last night (May 12).

Alessandro Costacurta was on Sky Sports covering the match as an analyst and during halftime he discussed how AC Milan was 1-0 ahead thanks to a goal from Ismaël Bennacer.

During his explanation, Costacurta also decided to give a physical demonstration of a jumping tackle that happened during the first half of the match.

But as he jumped and lifted his leg in the air, it was clear when he landed that Costacurta he overdid it as he grabbed onto the back of his thigh in pain.

The clip quickly began making rounds on social media:

In the end, AC Milan went on to win the match 5-1, with two goals coming from Christian Pulisic, followed by goals from Tijjani Reijnders, and Rafael Leão in the second half.

Currently, AC Milan sit in second place in Serie A, 18 points behind champions Inter Milan.

