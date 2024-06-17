Football fans on social media aren't too impressed with reports suggesting Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz could join Juventus from Aston Villa in a 'couples transfer' - with some going as far as saying the "game's gone".

Lehmann and Luiz are reported to have started dating in 2021 but broke up late in 2022 - they were then pictured celebrating New Year together in a post shared by Lehmann at the start of 2024.

Since then, Lehmann has shared a number of posts of the two together and embracing, including a Valentine's Day post.

Reports claim Lehmann and Luiz are on the verge of agreeing terms of a transfer to the historic Serie A side from Aston Villa with the moves being dubbed a 'couples transfer'.





































It's reported Aston Villa need to sell players by the end of June to comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

This could lead to a points deduction if they don't, as was seen in the 2023/24 season with Everton and Nottingham Forest breaching these rules and being punished.

It's understood Juventus are keen to bring Luiz to Italy and are willing to exchange Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling Jr for his services.

Another scenario is the Italian side would need to sell players to be able to fund a move for Luiz but any deal is expected to include Lehmann too.

A transfer including Lehmann was speculated at first but now appears to be becoming more of a reality say reports.

Lehmann's popularity and social media following are understood to be big factors in Juventus being open to this.

