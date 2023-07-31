It’s exactly a year to the day that Jill Scott became a viral sensation at the Women’s Euro 2022 final with an explicit outburst caught on camera – and now, there’s another x-rated rant that has proven a highlight of the World Cup.

Back then, the Lioness was involved in a clash with Germany and Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann. While you couldn't hear what she was saying it didn't take a lip reader to understand what she was saying. We believe it was something along the lines of "F*** off, you f***ing prick."

Now, Canada full-back Allysha Chapman has become the latest to have her x-rated comments caught on the mic.

Chapman was involved in a collision with Australian winger Hayley Raso during Australia’s 4-0 win.

Raso went down holding her leg, but Chapman didn’t believe she was at fault.

In fact, she seemed bemused by the incident, and the live feed caught her saying: “She f***ing jumped into me you t***."

Clearly, she thought that it was Raso who initiated the contact…

Meanwhile, England have enjoyed a solid start to their World Cup campaign, and Sarina Wiegman’s side will qualify for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as long as they avoid defeat to China in the finale of Group D.

The Lionesses have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Haiti and Denmark to take control of their fate. England have only lost once under Wiegman but will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh for their final group fixture.

