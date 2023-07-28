England fans heartbroken as Keira Walsh suffers knee injury against Denmark

England Lionesses fans were left shocked after Keira Walsh appeared to suffer a serious knee injury during the Women’s World Cup game against Denmark.

The Barcelona midfielder was in tears as she was stretchered off during the first half of the match in Sydney. Walsh was seen in television pictures mouthing: “I’ve done my knee.”

The 26-year-old had played some neat passes in the opening part of the group stage match, but was replaced in the 38th minute by Laura Coombs. Walsh was comforted by team mate Rachel Daly.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While it is too early to know exactly what the problem is, the incident has echoes of the anterior cruciate ligament injury which has dogged women’s football lately.

Some of the biggest names in the game including England captain Leah Williamson are absent because of a wave of ACL injuries in recent years.

It is a common sight in the women’s game when clubs and countries are forced to announce that their biggest stars will be out for months on end.

Other stars to miss the tournament are England’s Beth Mead and the Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema, who both suffered the injury in November. Canada's Janine Beckie and the USA’s Catarina Macario are in the same boat.

England fans were heartbroken to see one of their key players suffer what could be a serious injury.

One person said: “Some players can’t be replaced and Keira Walsh is one of them.”

Another person added: “We cannot lose Keira Walsh…. Praying for your knee.”

One other commenter added: “Keira Walsh saying "get off" and "it's my knee" is something nobody wants to hear.”

England’s game against Denmark is their second of the group stage after beating Haiti 1-0 last week in an unconvincing performance.

The Lionesses went into the tournament with high hopes after winning the Euros last year. However, the wave of injuries, of which Walsh is the latest, could prove detrimental to their chances.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.