The woman who has been described as the 'world's sexiest footballer' has spoken about how she’s come to dislike the label.

Ana Maria Marković is a 22-year-old forward who plays for Grasshopper Club Zürich in Switzerland.

She's enjoying a very strong start to her career, but it’s the Croatian’s looks which most of the coverage surrounding her have focused on so far in her career – and she isn’t a fan of some of the things that have been said about her.

Instead of 'world's sexiest footballer’, Marković much prefers 'world's most beautiful footballer'.

Speaking to Swiss publication 20 Minuten, she said: "I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful.

"But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn't like that. Also because of my family. I think you have to be careful what you write about people... But overall it wasn't that bad."

Marković has been capped five times by Croatia and broke through in the first team at Grasshoppers after playing in the youth ranks at FC Zurich.

The striker went on to say that she would rather be judged on her performances on the pitch than her performances, and said that some people have reached out to her under false pretences.

"A lot of people wrote to me pretending to be managers, and I know exactly what they want from me," she said. "They've never seen me play football and only look at the outside. I find that a great pity.”

She added: "I think such people should find out more beforehand and see what I can do in terms of football.

"Many have also made me feel like I'm pretty and that just because they could make something out of me on social media and they want to make money with it."