He’s one of the greatest sporting talents the nation has ever seen, but Andy Murray doesn’t appear to know what one of Britain’s most famous buildings is.

The Scottish tennis star was schooled on London’s skyline by Roger Federer while out and about before the Laver Cup this week.

Murray was out with the Swiss tennis legend and Novak Djokovic before the tournament, and Federer took the opportunity to teach him about architecture in the capital.

They were walking by a group of journalists when Murray asked “what building is that?” and pointed up at the striking building, which was finished in 2012.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“What happened to it?” Murray also asked, clearly not familiar with the design.

Federer then pointed out that it was the Shard, before going on to describe the 72-storey glass building.

“That’s how it is! It’s like a broken glass,” he explained.

“Andy, he’s giving you lessons about London!” Djokovic added.

He’s almost certainly more clued up about architecture in his native Scotland, but you’d think Murray would know more about the London skyline than his Swiss opponent.

The tennis star isn't too familiar with his London architecture Getty Images

The pair were in the capital ahead of the Laver Cup, which begins on Friday at the O2.

The 20-time grand slam champion, Federer, recently announced his retirement ahead of the tournament.

Murray previously spoke about Federer’s decision to retire, saying it was a “sad, sad day” for tennis.

“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.

“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”