Heartwarming moment Ange Postecoglou makes times for young fan at Spurs Q&A

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan at a club Q&A ahead of this weekend's North London Derby against Arsenal.

The Australian who was named Premier League Manager of the Month following his impressive start to life at Spurs made sure that young fan Owen, who has Down Syndrome, got the final question during the session.

MC Nihal Arthanayake was about to bring the Q&A to an end but Postecoglou cut him off to point out Owen. The manager said: "Hang on, one more question down the front. He's got the best question."

Owen asked Postecoglou "How much are you going to win, Ange, this season?"

The youngster received a huge round of applause from those in attendance for his question.

Postecoglou then replied by saying: "In terms of this weekend], we will do our best, everyone involved at the football club..... we understand what this team means to you all. Our role is to try and make you happy and proud.. and that is what we will try and do."

The 58-year-old Aussie coach even made time for Owen once the Q&A was over posing for photos with the young man, who also got to meet Spurs captain Son Heung-Min and the club's owner Daniel Levy.

Postecoglou has been widely praised for the gesture with many fans, even those from opposing clubs, calling him a "top bloke" and the "most likable man on the planet,"

Tottenham have enjoyed a very good start to the season under their new coach achieving wins over Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth, Manchester United and a draw with Brentford.

Postecoglou's likable personality has also seen him win over the music world, with Robbie Williams recently rerecording his famous 'Angels' song in honour of the Australian.

